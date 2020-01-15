Omio takes booking platform global with North America launch

Multi-modal travel booking platform Omio has launched services in the US and Canada, marking a major step in its global expansion plans.

Customers in the US and Canada can now use the Omio website or app to compare prices, schedules, journey duration and other variables for routes in both markets. The platform also gives them the ability to book travel.

In addition, users in Europe have access to the North American content, which includes more than 23,000 routes from transport providers such as Amtrak, VIA Rail Canada, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Academy and OurBus, among others.

Omio said the launch is a key part of its vision to provide booking services around the world. Its product is currently available in 21 languages and boasts 27 million users per month in more than 120 countries. Users from the US and Canada travelling in Europe make up 10 per cent of its customer base, according to the company.

The firm underwent a major rebrand less than a year ago, changing from its original name of GoEuro, as part of its growth strategy. In late 2019, it acquired travel planning platform Rome2rio.

Travel management tech start-up Taptrip partnered with Omio last year to enable rail bookings on its platform.

Naren Shaam, CEO and founder of Omio, commented: “The US and Canada are great markets for a product like Omio, which enables millions of people to compare prices across different transportation options and plan their travel easily with a single product. We’re thrilled to have such a line-up of partners, routes and options bookable on Omio from day one, and we look forward to rolling out more in the coming months, to offer users even more journey options.”

omio.com