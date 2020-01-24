OYO chooses Sabre for agency distribution

Rapidly-growing India-based OYO Hotels & Homes has signed a long-term strategic partnership agreement with Sabre Corporation that will see its properties listed on GDSs.

According to Sabre, the partnership will connect OYO to nearly 900,000 travel agents globally, including TMCs, though the GDSGlobal Distribution System - a major electronic worldwide reservation system used by travel agents to book flights, hotels, car rental and other travel services. The major players in this area are Sab... solution powered by SynXis. This will help the hotel company generate increased bookings and open additional revenue opportunities for its asset owners worldwide.

In addition, being connected to GDSs means OYO can work with major corporates and begin RFPRequest for proposal contracting, generating incremental revenue from business travel.

OYO’s global chief strategy officer Maninder Gulati commented: “At OYO Hotels & Homes, we have built strong capabilities to work with distribution partners and are excited to begin this relationship with Sabre. Asset owners are the backbone of our business at OYO and we believe that this partnership will immensely help owners generate additional demand for the properties and widen their reach. Sabre’s deep-rooted expertise and proven ability to handle large volumes of properties and transactions make them a partner of choice for OYO.”

Frank Trampert, MD and chief commercial officer, EMEAEurope, Middle East and Africa and APACAsia-Pacific (area): A term used to describe the area roughly encompassing littoral East Asia, Southeast Asia and Pacific Australasia. Also the states in the ocean itself (Oceania), sometimes includin... at Sabre Hospitality Solutions, said: “Sabre is pleased to have been selected as a trusted partner by OYO Hotels & Homes, and we are confident in our ability to deliver innovative technology solutions and enhanced connectivity as the brand continues to grow their global footprint. With this announcement, we are enabling a new distribution model for OYO, increasing their exposure to global markets in addition to supporting travel agents as they aim to cater to their customers’ ever-changing needs.”

OYO’s COO Abhinav Sinha and head of UK Jeremy Sanders talked about how the company plans to work with corporates during an exclusive video interview with BBT last year. Watch the full interview here

