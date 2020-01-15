Premier Suites to open 16th Amsterdam property

Dublin-based PREM Group is set to open its 16th Premier Suites property in Zuidas, Amsterdam in June 2020, further expanding its presence in continental Europe.

Premier Suites Plus Amsterdam will be located within the HourGlass Building on Buitenveldertselaan, Zuidas in the financial district of the city.

The property is currently under construction and once completed will feature 88 one-bedroom unit, 26 two-bedroom apartments and one three-bedroom apartment. Each will be furnished with a fully equipped kitchen featuring combi-oven, microwave, hob, fridge, freezer, washing machine/tumble dryer and coffee machine. Meanwhile, the living areas will offer flat-screen TVs and bathrooms will be equipped with a power shower.

In addition, a housekeeping service will be offered once a week and a reception team will be available 24/7.

The HourGlass Building is a mixed-use property that will also include 21,000 sqm of office space, 700 sqm of retail and catering facilities, bicycle storage and parking for 148 vehicles.

Jim Murphy, CEO of PREM Group, said: “Premier Suites are ideal for corporate relocations, giving longer staying guests the freedom and space of their own living quarters. They are also suitable for families and groups of friends taking a city break. The extended stay sector is growing rapidly, with increasing numbers of travellers seeking a more flexible and spacious alternative to traditional hotel accommodation, without having to compromise on the comfort and facilities they associate with hotels. We have extensive experience in the aparthotel space – this is in fact our second serviced aparthotel property to open in Holland under the Premier Suites Plus brand, having opened in Rotterdam in 2017. Premier Suites Plus Amsterdam will be our 16th product within this offering and will in fact be our flagship property due to its luxurious finish, fit out and prime location.”

premiersuiteseurope.com