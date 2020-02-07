QA Travel hires new sales and marketing director

QA Travel has announced the appointment of Dee Mani-Mitchell as sales and marketing director.

Mani-Mitchell joins as a well-known figure in the business travel industry, having previously spent 14 years at Click Travel, during which time the company experienced growth. Prior to this, she held various sales roles at Royal Mail and RCI.

Kevin Thom, MD at QA Travel, said: “Over the years Dee has earned an excellent reputation and a first-class pedigree in the travel sector and beyond. Her unquestionable passion for the industry and perspective of its future is mirrored by that of the QA Travel management team. To have someone of Dee’s quality to join QA Travel, a company with quality in its name, is a great opportunity for us all, and we are delighted to welcome Dee on board.”

