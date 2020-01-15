Qatar Airways partners with Deutsche Bahn

Qatar Airways has signed a codeshare agreement with rail firm Deutsche Bahn to provide passengers with connections to and from eight destinations in Germany.

Through the partnership, Qatar Airways passengers will be able to book rail connections to Stuttgart, Nuremburg, Hannover, Leipzig, Cologne, Dusseldorf, Munich and Hamburg via the airline’s gateway in Frankfurt.

The carrier currently operates 35 weekly flights between Doha and Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin.

Group CEO Akbar Al Baker commented: “This codeshare agreement between Qatar Airways and Deutsche Bahn further strengthens the ties between Germany and Qatar. We have witnessed significant growing demand between Germany to Qatar and beyond. Our new codeshare destinations not only meet that demand but provide a service for our valued passengers in Doha, and from dozens of destinations globally to new, exciting places to explore in Germany.”

Berthold Huber, member of the management board for passenger transport at Deutsche Bahn added: “We are very pleased to further intensify our successful and long-standing Rail&Fly cooperation with Qatar Airways through our new codeshare agreement. The Qatar Airways and Deutsche Bahn codeshare offers our joint customers a seamless, easy and flexible journey to and from different German cities.”

