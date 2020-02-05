Residence Inn opens London and Ghent properties

Residence Inn, Marriott International’s extended-stay brand, has opened two new properties, one in London and one in the Belgian city of Ghent.

Located on Bermondsey Street, Residence Inn by Marriott London Tower Bridge (pictured above) features 101 apartment-style one and two-bedroom suites. Each apartment offers separate living, working and sleeping areas, as well as fully equipped kitchens, smart TVs, USB plug points and a desk space. The property also features a Grab’n’Go market, a self-service laundry facility and fitness centre.

John Licence, VP of premium and select brands at Marriott International Europe, said: “We are delighted to launch the third Residence Inn property in London. The city continues to be a key market for extended-stay travel, and we’re committed to providing comfortable, modern spaces to encourage and allow guests to thrive while they travel.”

The brand opened its first property in London – near London Bridge – in 2017.

Meanwhile, Residence Inn Ghent, owned by G Holdings and operated by Interstate Hotels & Resorts, offers 105 studios and one-bedroom suites, again with kitchens and separate living and sleeping areas. The property also plays host to casual dining space The Rabbit Hole and a 4,560 sqm fitness centre.

Guests at both properties are offered complimentary breakfast each morning of their stay, as well as the Residence Inn’s free grocery delivery service.

Licence added: “With so much to see in Ghent and beyond, Residence Inn Ghent allows guests to truly settle into the Belgian way of life. The opening marks the brand’s 11th property in Europe. With a quickly expanding European portfolio – a pipeline of over 15 openings over the next two years – the brand responds to the growing demand for extended-stay within the continent.”

The brand will open a dual-branded property with Marriott’s Courtyard brand at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport, which is due to be operated by Cycas Hospitality, in 2022.

marriott.com