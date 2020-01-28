Roomex launches preferred hotel programme

Online travel management platform Roomex has launched a preferred hotel programme to give business travellers access to discounted rates.

According to the company, more than 120 hotels have signed up to the programme so far, including Jurys Inn, Thistle, Clayton, Maldron and Village Hotels.

The programme allows properties to offer exclusive discounts, called Roomex Rates, directly to business travellers while avoiding distribution costs. The company claims a pilot programme carried out at the Maldron Hotel Dublin Airport in May 2019 yielded a three-fold increase in room bookings.

Andrea Molloy, sales and marketing manager at the hotel, commented: “We were delighted to work with Roomex on their preferred hotel programme and experienced a 326 per cent increase in room nights booked in Q3, compared to Q3 2018.”

The platform plans to negotiate rates with other hotels in the coming months, which will allow customers to see an increase in listings flagged with the Exclusive Roomex Rate logo. Listings will also have a user-generated score based on reviews.

Lia Bresnihan, VP of marketing, said: “We are focused on offering our customers across the world new ways of driving efficiencies within their business, reducing the time and cost of workforce travel. This new initiative will ensure all travel bookers can easily identify these Exclusive Roomex Rates across complete global supply from one single booking platform, saving both time and money.”

The platform recently added more than 300,000 properties through a partnership with Booking.com.

roomex.com