Sabre and Accor to create unified technology platform

Sabre Corporation and hospitality giant Accor have announced plans to create a unified central reservation and property management platform.

In collaboration with Accor, Sabre said it intends to develop a new full-service property management capability and enrich its existing reservation system. The platform will be cloud native and “highly flexible”, built for and available to hoteliers across all property classes and geographic regions.

According to Sabre, this makes Accor its latest enterprise hospitality customer, adopting the SynCis central reservation system and, ultimately, the new technology platform for all its brands and geographies.

Sean Menke, CEO of Sabre Corporation, commented: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Accor and look forward to redefining the guest experience together. We know our customers have historically has limited options in this area, and we are taking the lead to deliver the solutions that hoteliers have repeatedly told us they both want and need.

“Once developed, this offering will power a new generation of retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that will enable hotels to drive revenue growth beyond traditional sources and offer unique personalised services to their guests around the world.”

Sebastien Bazin, chairman and CEO of Accor, said: “Sabre shares our vision of a future where hoteliers are able to offer guests an unforgettable, personalised experience that goes beyond simply being a place or service. Partners like Sabre are essential to helping us effectively leverage existing and new technology to further accelerate our net supply growth and lower costs for our hotel owners as well as for the group.”

Accor’s chief information officer Gilles de Richemond added: “For Accor, the new technology will bring an opportunity to further enhance the group’s core business activities, including hotel distribution, guest recognition and owner relationships.”

