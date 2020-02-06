SAP and Climate Perks to speak at next CACTUS sustainability event

Travel buyers will be able to hear from organisations such as SAP, sustainability software provider Accuvio and Climate Perks at the next Climate Action for Corporate Travel Urgent Sustainability Summit.

The recently-launched event series, which is also known as or CACTUS, has now released the agenda for its next meet-up, which takes place on 28 February – the day after the Business Travel Show – at LinkedIn’s central London HQ.

The day will be opened by climate scientist professor Kevin Anderson to discuss “What does facing the reality of climate change and taking responsibility really mean?”

Adrian Fleming, director at Accuvio, will also deliver a masterclass on carbon reporting, standards, data sources and challenges, along with tangible examples.

Meanwhile, Annika Berger and Felix Hohn will discuss their SAP One Billion Lives Initiative – “Using machine learning, data science and analytics to reduce carbon emissions”.

This will be followed by Sarah Wilkin, founder of Fly Green Alliance, who will address the de-carbonisation of the aviation sector, sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and investor appetite.

Emma Kemp from Climate Perks closes the event by sharing details of a new employee incentivisation programme for employers to encourage reduced flying for personal leisure travel and accelerate the “normalisation” of carbon reduction in our everyday lives.

Last year’s inaugural event, which was held at Barclays Bank’s HQ in Canary Wharf, saw more than 60 industry professionals hear sustainable travel advice from organisations including the WWF, Microsoft, the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, SkyNRG and the Carbon Disclosure Project.

The event takes place at LinkedIn’s offices at The Ray, 123 Farringdon Rd, London EC1R 3DA, and those interested in attending are asked to contact helen.hodgkinson@festive-road.com for more details.