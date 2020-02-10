Surinder Arora changes role to focus on Heathrow proposal

Arora Group founder Surinder Arora has announced he will switch roles from CEO to executive chairman to focus on growing the business and developing the group’s Heathrow West new terminal proposal.

The Heathrow West proposal would see the Arora Group build a new terminal at the airport to support the third runway. In 2018, the company said its plans would cost significantly less than Heathrow Airport Limited’s own proposal and would open the door for increased competition on the facilities needed to support passenger growth.

According to the group, 2020 is a “critical year for the provision of a new terminal”. It said its plan for a terminal west of Terminal 5 would provide increased capacity of around 40 million passengers a year and would support the additional 260,000 air transport movements that could be made possible by a third runway.

Stepping in to fill the role of CEO at Arora Group is Steve Pateman, who joins from the privately-owned Hodge Bank, where he is currently chief executive. Pateman has previously held leadership roles with Shawbrook Bank, Santander and Royal Bank of Scotland. He is also currently an advisor to the group’s board.

Commenting on the changes, Surinder Arora said: “I have known Steve both professionally and personally for many years and I am delighted to welcome him to the Arora Group. Steve brings a unique knowledge of both our organisation and the world of banking and I am confident that these skills will supercharge our growth over the coming years. He is the perfect captain to lead the Arora Group to the next stage of its ambitious growth plans.

“Additionally, having Steve at the helm allows me to concentrate on other opportunities, including the Heathrow West airport expansion project, which has the potential to be the UK’s most exciting new infrastructure and development project.”

Pateman added: “It is a tremendous privilege to have been asked to lead the Arora Group business and I am excited by the opportunities that lie ahead to build on the incredible foundations that have been built over the last 20 years. I have known Surinder for many years and look forward to working with him and his team.”

