TAG acquires LA touring specialist

TAG has announced the acquisition of Los Angeles-based touring and entertainment specialist TMCTravel Management Company: An agency which manages business travel for a company. Leeds Enterprises.

Founder Andy Leeds (pictured, middle) started the company as Leeds Entertainment Travel in 1983 in conjunction with Leeds Rehearsal Studio, which opened in 1977 and was the home to big-name artists such as The Jacksons’ ‘Victory Tour’ and Madonna’s ‘Like a Virgin Tour’.

At the time, Leeds said he saw the need for a travel agency that catered to the touring industry. Since then, the company has grown to handle a current portfolio of more than 40 bands and artists.

Leeds and his team, including Jody Katz, Debbie Covell, Nina Kohtala and Beth Torok, bring a combined 80 years’ experience to TAG, as well as a reputation for having close working and personal relationships with hotels and airlines worldwide.

The combined businesses will trade as TAG Global Touring and will be managed from TAG’s Los Angeles office.

Group touring director Byron Carr (pictured, right) said: “I have personally known Andy for five years, however admired and known his reputation for many more. His 35 years of touring travel experience and passion for the business is second to none. Knowing all his clients and having worked with some over the years, I have experienced first hand Andy’s dedicated 24/7 service levels and attention to detail for his clients.

Gabrielle Carr, TAG’s US MD (pictured, left), commented: “We are excited for Andy to join our US senior leadership team as director of entertainment travel and look forward to growing our business together in 2020, and for many years to come.”

Leeds added: “We are looking forward to joining forces with TAG and believe that our businesses naturally complement one another. Leeds Enterprises offers a vast expertise in all aspects of entertainment and touring travel. TAG, an industry leader in touring travel, will provide new technology and vast industry knowledge as a partner. Together, we will provide the highest level of service and support to all our existing and prospective clients. I feel this is a great match for both companies and look forward to my new role as director of entertainment travel, as well as being part of TAG’s future growth.”

TAG launched its new brand identity in 2018 and has since released new technology for global clients.

tag-group.com