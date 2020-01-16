The Apartment Service promotes Degand to MD

The Apartment Service (TAS) has promoted Melanie Degand to managing director to oversee the agency’s continued growth.

Degand was most recently director of service excellence at TAS and has been with the company for more than 16 years.

In her new role, Degand will “help TAS remain at the forefront of our sector”, according to the agency.

CEO Charles McCrow commented: “This appointment comes at an important time for The Apartment Service and the opportunities for our company, our staff and the wider sector, which continues to grow globally. Melanie has a proven track record in all the roles she has performed in the business over the years; her eye for detail, exacting standards and always prioritising the client means that her new role is a natural progression for her and the company.”

Degand added: “I am delighted and excited by my appointment to managing director. Together with all our global teams, I am looking forward to developing existing relationships and establishing new ones. We have a great team at TAS and we will continue to grow and develop our Global Agency business together in a supportive and collaborative environment.”

