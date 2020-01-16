Three consultants join Festive Road

Festive Road has welcomed Sandra Deregoski, Helen Hodgkinson and Hannah Bodilly as consultants, adding to its global team.

Deregoski joined as a consultant at the end of 2019, bringing more than 20 years’ hotel sector experience. Most recently, she held the role of director of hotel solutions at HRS for more than ten years, managing global projects for multinational organisations.

Meanwhile, Hodgkinson recently joined from Barclaycard, where she spent 19 years in travel payment product management roles, most recently as head of travel product for commercial payments. She will be providing Festive Road with additional payment sector expertise.

Bodilly, who is based in Brisbane, Australia, brings 20 years’ experience as an international head of procurement to the consultancy’s operation in APACAsia-Pacific (area): A term used to describe the area roughly encompassing littoral East Asia, Southeast Asia and Pacific Australasia. Also the states in the ocean itself (Oceania), sometimes includin.... She holds a global board position for the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) and has experience as a leader in category management, strategic sourcing, relationship management and negotiation for companies such as Bank of Queensland, Ford and Macquarie.

Commenting on the appointments, Festive Road managing partner Paul Tilstone said: “We continue to attract talented people with the right combination of knowledge and personality to our team. These three consultants will add immeasurably to our ‘hive mind’, driving fantastic value to our growing client base across both the buyer and supplier sides of the travel and meetings industry.”

Deregoski commented: “To become part of the leading consultancy in our sector and get involved in exciting projects so early on has been brilliant. I’m looking forward to a really interesting time with the Festive Road team.”

Hodgkinson added: “I am very excited to be joining the group of bright minds at Festive Road to support the growth of their successful consultancy and to share my specialist knowledge in payments to support buyers and suppliers with their future strategies.”

“I’m so happy to become part of Festive Road,” said Bodilly. “It’s a great team of people and I am looking forward to linking back up with long-lost friends across the travel industry.”

festive-road.com