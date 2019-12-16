Business Travel Direct and BCD Travel have each gained TMCTravel Management Company: An agency which manages business travel for a company. Elite status in the SAP Concur Partner Programme, becoming two of three companies headquartered outside of the US to earn the accreditation.

SAP Concur has recently revamped its TMCTravel Management Company: An agency which manages business travel for a company. Partner Programme into a multi-levelled system, with partners now classified in one of three accreditations – Partner, Select, or Elite.

Business Travel Direct said it has been working closely with the firm, having held TMCTravel Management Company: An agency which manages business travel for a company. Certified and Preferred Partner status for the past five years. Its team has also delivered 50 Concur implementations this year, including five global clients.

In addition, BCD Travel earned Elite status in November and claimed it was already one of SAP Concur’s biggest reseller partners, with the relationship dating back to 2001.

The TMCTravel Management Company: An agency which manages business travel for a company. said offering implementations allows it to help clients with data capture, quality control assurance and automation, leading to better customer service, productivity and efficiency.

Business Travel Direct and BCD Travel join FCM Travel Solutions in earning TMCTravel Management Company: An agency which manages business travel for a company. Elite accreditation from SAP Concur.

Julie Oliver, MD of Business Travel Direct (which was acquired by Reed & Mackay in July this year), commented: “We’re very proud to have achieved the accolade of TMCTravel Management Company: An agency which manages business travel for a company. Elite Partner. As a business focused on innovation, our investment in technology and, specifically, our partnership and unparalleled knowledge of the SAP Concur ecosystem underpins our proposition.

“We work incredibly closely with SAP Concur to ensure we remain at the very forefront of technology for the benefit of our clients. Our goal is to continuously improve the client experience and unlock the SAP Concur ecosystem. It was great to celebrate this accolade with our partners at SAP Concur’s launch event in Nashville in November.”

Meanwhile, Wendy Prewitt, VP of payment and expense integration at BCD Travel, said: “BCD Travel already has many years of experience implementing, customising and supporting SAP Concur tools. We continue to invest in our partnership, extending the value to our mutual customers. The TMCTravel Management Company: An agency which manages business travel for a company. Elite partner level represents greater alignment at all levels within both organisations.”

