Travel Leaders Group appoints O’Hara as new CEO

Travel Leaders Group has announced the appointment of JD O’Hara as chief executive officer following the resignation of Ninan Chacko.

O’Hara previously served as the group’s president and was responsible for managing the company’s operating divisions, as well as mergers and acquisitions and strategic planning. Prior to this, he was senior partner at Certares Management, which owns Travel Leaders.

He has a long history with the group and was part of the original management buyout of Carlson Leisure Group in 2008 that eventually led to the formation of Travel Leaders. He also had direct oversight of the mergers and acquisitions of Tzell Travel Group and Protravel International, Nexion Travel Group, Vacation.com, Andrew Harper Travel and Altour, as well as international companies Corporate Travel Services, Colletts Travel and Barrhead Travel along with event services firm YES.

O’Hara, who has worked closely with Chacko since re-joining the company in 2018, commented: “Our focus will be on continuing to excel at what has made Travel Leaders Group great, providing impeccable service to our travellers, the highest quality support and tools to our travel advisors and unsurpassed value to our preferred supplier partners.”

Chairman Michael Batt said: “On behalf of the board of directors, I want to thank Ninan for his four years of dedicated service at the helm of Travel Leaders Group. He led our company through a period of phenomenal growth and change and raised the profile of our company across the industry.”

O’Hara added: “I am extremely grateful and excited about the tremendous opportunity to lead such a talented team of professionals and world-class travel advisors. This company has grown to become an industry powerhouse over the last decade and I look forward to our continued evolution as an industry leader.”

travelleadersgroup.com