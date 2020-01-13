Traveleads joins Advantage Business Travel

Traveleads has joined Advantage Business Travel, bringing the consortium’s 2019 total for new members to 15.

Listed on the 2019 BBT Leading 50 TMCs, Traveleads was established in 1971 and has service centres manned by travel consultants in Leeds, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Southampton. It currently employs 100 people and has plans to further develop its brand, team, service offering and systems in 2020.

Group head of marketing Hayley Collingswood (pictured) commented: “We’re incredibly proud of our service here at Traveleads, so joining Advantage Business Travel made perfect sense as we continue to evolve. Building and maintaining relationships is at the heart of our business and we’re excited to connect with even more like-minded companies through Advantage, adding to our customer benefits, evolving what we do and sharing learnings. We’ve got big plans in 2020, so consolidation across our networks is key to ensure our bespoke service to customers continues to be exemplary.”

Julia Lo Bue-Said, CEO of Advantage Travel Partnership, added: “We are thrilled that Traveleads has joined as an Advantage member. For nearly 50 years, Traveleads has provided its customers with a personal service and the knowledge and determination to go the extra mile. We are extremely proud to be working with Traveleads and look forward to assisting them in growing their business through the range of added value products and services that will now be available to them.”

Advantage Travel Partnership’s 2019 new member intake increased the consortia’s turnover by £350 million and includes Diversity Travel, TAG and Simplexity, among others.

advantagemembers.com; traveleads.co.uk