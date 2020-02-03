Traveleads joins Focus Travel Partnership

TMCTravel Management Company: An agency which manages business travel for a company. Traveleads has become a member of business consortium Focus Travel Partnership.

Its membership of Focus comes after the company joined Advantage Business Travel, part of Advantage Travel Partnership, last month.

With more than 100 staff based at offices in Leeds, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Southampton, Traveleads was established nearly 50 years ago and organises travel for clients across the corporate, sports, media and production, offshore and marine, and education sectors.

Focus Travel Partnership, which specialises in the independent TMCTravel Management Company: An agency which manages business travel for a company. sector, currently boasts 60 members with a turnover in excess of £1 billion. The consortium says this allows its buying team to negotiate mutually beneficial agreements with suppliers across multiple business lines.

The consortium now operates as a limited company, but to qualify for membership, TMCs must be a member of Advantage Business Travel. It announced last month that former Business Travel Association (BTAThe Business Travel Association - formerly the GTMC, the major UK-based association representing TMCs) chief executive Adrian Parkes had joined as non-executive chairman.

Jeff Claiden, partnerships director at Traveleads, commented: “We serve our business travel customers by making their lives easier when it comes to complex travel solutions, allowing them to concentrate on what they do best. Under the Focus Travel Partnership, not only are we looking forward to access to better deals, but we will be making sure our voice is heard across the business travel sector.”

Abby Penston, MD of Focus Travel Partnership, said: “Traveleads are an engaging and progressive company and have expressed a keen interest to be an active member of Focus Travel Partnership, so we look forward to including their proactive approach into the structure of the organisation. They bring a wealth of experience of different business travel sectors and their knowledge and aspirations for this sector is inspirational. We very much look forward to working with them and collaborating with them to ensure the SMESmall and medium-sized enterprises TMCTravel Management Company: An agency which manages business travel for a company. voice is heard effectively.”

traveleads.co.uk; focustravel.uk