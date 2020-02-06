Travelogix signs up Clyde Travel Management

Travelogix has added to its roster of clients with new signing Clyde Travel Management as it extends its partnership with STA Travel.

The travel data management company will now manage Clyde Travel Management’s global data requirements and provide on-demand access to travel management data, reports and analysis as the TMC embarks on expansion across Europe and the US.

Data analysis, including spend by department and individual traveller, will drive management and company policy decisions through real-time analytics reports shared across multiple teams, Travelogix said, with Paul Cronje, director of Clyde Travel Management, adding the TMC “understands the benefits of real-time data analytics and recognises the need to continually update its processes”.

Meanwhile, Travelogix has renewed its tie-up with STA Travel, extending its long-term partnership beyond 2020. It will provide STA business travel account managers with on-demand access to real-time data via dashboards, reports and interactive publications. The data provided will drive management and company policy decisions by highlighting industry trends, current spend and cost-saving opportunities, it said.

Travelogix claims its data management suite will help STA Travel analyse key performance data such as spend by department or individual traveller. Multi-level drill-down views show immediate trends with reports that can be shared instantly with colleagues, it added.

Travelogix was established in 2011 and offers delivery and data management software, reporting tools and other solutions for TMCs and their clients. In September last year founder Chris Lewis led a management buyout.

The company will be exhibiting at Travel Technology Europe on 26-27 February, where it is expected to unveil new products.

