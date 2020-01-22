Troovo signs integration agreement with Mastercard

Payment processing engine provider Troovo Technologies has announced a global partnership with Mastercard to provide a new virtual card automation solution for In Control for Business Travel (ICBT).

Australia-based Troovo has integrated its robotic process automation (RPA) platform with ICBT, providing a virtual and touch-free solution for Mastercard In Control corporate customers, travel intermediaries and the issuing banks who offer these virtual card options to accelerate the usage of virtual card payments.

According to Troovo, with ICBT enabled with its RPA capabilities, travel agents will be able to offer virtual payment options with minimal implementation effort and with no impact on consultants’ worlflow of completing reservations for corporate clients. There will be no cost for using Troovo, as implementation and card generation charges are covered via the issuing bank’s ICBT license.

Jeff Feuerstein, senior vice president, product management commercial products at Mastercard, said: “Mastercard In Control has been leading the virtual card market for over a decade, and we are excited to partner with Troovo to further streamline the use of virtual payments for travel.

“Troovo’s innovative use of RPA along with easy-to-leverage API connectivity opens up any travel channel to virtual payments quickly, easily and invisibly with no manual intervention required. This clever technology will provide Mastercard issuers with the ability to drive significant new volumes with their travel partners and corporate travellers and usher in a new level of benefits for virtual payment issuers and their customers.”

Troovo co-founder and CEO Kurt Knackstedt added: “Virtual payment provides a significant security and data visibility advantage over static or fixed-card solutions, however the process to actually deploy card processing within an operational workflow has been previously limited to manual or clunky methods and expensive integrations. Troovo eliminates inefficiencies while at the same time providing a whole new level of security, data richness and ease of use through RPA. We are thrilled to work with Mastercard’s industry-leading solutions to help make virtual payment the best practice for travel payments globally.”

The integration follows Troovo’s global partnerships with Airplus, Flight Centre Travel Group and mTrip.

troovo.com; mastercard.co.uk