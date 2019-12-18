United to boost London-New York frequency

United Airlines will add a sixth daily flight to its route between London Heathrow and Newark Liberty International airport from 29 March 2020.

As with the current five daily flights, the sixth frequency will be operated by United’s reconfigured Boeing 777-300ER aircraft featuring a higher proportion of premium seats including 46 Polaris business class seats and 22 in the Premium Plus cabin.

The new timetable will see departures from Heathrow at 0800, 0900 (Thursday, Friday and Sunday), 0915 (Tuesday), 0930 (Monday, Wednesday and Saturday), 1000, 1200, 1600 and 1800. Meanwhile, flights will take off from Newark at 0830, 1800, 1900, 2000 (Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday), 2010 (Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Sunday), 2100 and 2200.

Bob Schumacher, United’s MD of sales for the UK and Ireland, commented: “Our New York hub provides our UK customers with more travel options, not only to the Big Apple but also offers an extensive range of connections from Newark to almost 100 destinations across the US, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America.”

United offers more than 400 daily flights from its Newark hub to more than 160 destinations throughout the US, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Mexico, Latin America, the Caribbean and Canada. The carrier announced earlier this year that it will expand its international network from Newark and its other US hubs in 2020.

united.com