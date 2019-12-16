Wizz Air looks to set up Abu Dhabi subsidiary

Wizz Air has announced intentions to launch an airline based in Abu Dhabi, marking its first foray outside of Europe.

The airline has signed an agreement in principle with Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company PJSC (ADDH) to establish Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. The carrier will be formed of a joint venture, with operations expected to launch in the second half of 2020.

According to Wizz Air, the airline will focus on establishing routes to markets in which its parent company already has existing operations, namely Central, Eastern and Western Europe, as well as the Indian subcontinent, Middle East and Africa over the long-term.

The plan is subject to internal and external approvals as well as a definitive agreement with ADDH and assuming the new airline meets all regulatory requirements of the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority to obtain an Air Operator’s Certificate.

Wizz Air plans to use a fleet of Airbus A321neo aircraft, with the customer proposition of the new carrier to be aligned with its own.

CEO Jozsef Varadi commented: “We are proud that our first airline to be established outside of Europe is in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE. ADDH’s deep-rooted knowledge of the local market, support and navigation in a new market for Wizz is invaluable and will boost the successful development of this low-cost airline.

“Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will be an incremental path of growth for Wizz Air, built on our successful ultra low-cost business model, bringing affordable travel to ever more customers. We believe the new airline has the potential to be a significant player in the region.”

HE Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, added: “As Abu Dhabi International airport continues its growth as a major gateway to the UAE and the wider region, we welcome contribution airlines, such as this new airline, and the impact this partnership will make to our continued national economic development. We look forward to building a highly successful partnership with them in the years to come.”

Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, CEO of ADDH, said: “As a trusted government partner with a clear mandate to boost key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s non-oil economy, we are proud to partner with Wizz Air, an airline with a strong market presence and brand recognition in key European source markets. Through our partnership with Wizz Air, we aim to capitalise on the growing demand for budget travel and support the continued growth of Abu Dhabi as a world-class cultural and tourist destination.”

Wizz Air’s UK subsidiary is the largest carrier at Luton airport and recently launched flights from Southend.

wizzair.com